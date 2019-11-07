Malaika Arora can’t choose between son and her dog: ‘Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has talked about how she was among the few women who worked during and after pregnancy in the showbiz. Talking on podcast show No Filter Neha, Malaika said no one talked about it as there was no platform for it back in the day. She also revealed she loves her son and pet dog equally.

“You know this is so far back. My son is 17 years old. It’s amazing to see so many women today you know who are mothers, who work right through their pregnancy and after because otherwise everybody thinks it’s ‘chalo pack up karke niklo’. So I guess back then when I actually worked throughout, it was pretty amazing, nobody actually knowing about it or talking about it because there was no such platform to talk about it but yeah I remember I first started off with full length, then I went mid, then I went 3/4 and then waist and then bust and then neck till then it was only one eye, one mouth, one lip, one ear. I have been through that whole process so yeah I think the best part about my pregnancy was the fact that I could just be. I was not sitting at home and crying and saying oh god! I’m in pain when will this be over and done with. I worked throughout and I think that’s what kept me going. I worked before, I worked through, I worked right after, exactly 40 days after. I took that 40 days off of my baby because my mom was like ‘No you have to!’. And Exactly 40 days after I was up and about and shooting and working,” she said.

Malaika also compared her son with her pet and said, “I guess if you’re an animal person, I mean any-- a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever--I think they just become family and for me Casper is. In fact, my son always says that he says you love him more than me, always says. He keeps asking me, ‘Mumma you love Casper or me?’ I say I have two boys and its both of you and I love you both equally. He keeps saying that ‘Mom, can you not be diplomatic and choose me and say no. You’re my number 1.’ I’m like I can’t say that. Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything. The kind of unconditional love that.. I can’t believe we’re sitting and talking about my pet here but yeah it’s just unconditional love.” Recently, Malaika had shared a picture with Arhaan and posted, “When son takes care of mommy.”

She also talked about trolls on the show: “Personally, I care a damn. I really mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f***. I really do and I think anyone who knows me knows that it never really bothers me. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean you gotta be really, really messed up in your head or you gotta be really on low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty. I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you’re faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them.”

