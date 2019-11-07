‘Waah re Dilli’: Rishi Kapoor’s world-weary view on Delhi Police-lawyers’ clash, pollution has Twitter in splits

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor never minces his words while expressing himself on issues that matter. The actor has commented on the severe air pollution in Delhi and the prevailing law and order situation after a clash between the police and lawyers.

He took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Wah re Dilli! Police maange Protection - lawyer maange Justice - public maange Oxygen!!!!!! Dekh tere insan ki haalat kya ho gai Bhagwan kitna badal gaya insaan! (Wow Delhi, Police wants protection, lawyer wants justice - public wants oxygen. Dear God, look at the condition of the people.)”

Wah re Dilli! Police maange Protection - lawyer maange Justice - public maange Oxygen!!!!!! Dekh tere insan ki haalat kya ho gai Bhagwan kitna badal gaya insaan! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 7, 2019

His fans agreed with his candid statement and shared their opnions on the issue. A fan wrote, “Sir sab to Theek hai per aam janta ko na oxygen milta aur na insaaf (The common man neither gets oxygen nor justice).” Another wrote, “Sir please bhagwan ko beech main maat lao vrna ek Dharma vivaad bhi ooth jayega (please do not bring God amid all this, else it will spark a debate on religion as well).”

A fan hailed the actor as “Celeb with spine”. Another called it “Tweet of the day” and wrote, “With one Tweet you gave everyone a slap.”

Rishi earlier took a dig at the dipping air quality in Delhi by sharing an image that stated if you are experiencing the signs of “breathlessness” or “moist eyes”, you are “either in Love or in Delhi.”

Air pollution in the national capital has worsened over the last week. A public health emergency has been issued by Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). The national capital has been covered with a thick blanket of smog with bare minimum visibility and an air quality falling in the ‘hazardous’ category in several areas of the city.

Rishi was recently spotted at a dinner outing in Mumbai with wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Sahni. He had returned from New York in September after his cancer treatment.

