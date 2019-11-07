Bala first reactions: Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap praise Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, call it an ‘honest film’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:54 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala is all set to hit theatres on Friday and also has few paid previews on Thursday as well. A host of Bollywood celebrities, including his wife Tahira Kashyap, actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, attended the special screening of the film on Wednesday.

Varun watched the film with girlfriend Natasha Dalal and also posted a picture with director Amar Kaushik on his Instagram stories. Sharing his review of the film, he wrote, “Bala is wonderful world created by Amar. It has some amazing performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and rest of the cast with an important message. Congratulations Dino.”

Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and Ileana D’Cruz at the Bala screening in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Amar Kaushik, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor at the Bala screening in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira was also impressed with the film. “Watched #Bala for the second time, grinned even wider! Ab aage kya bolun, bas ek bahot hi achi aur imaandaar film hai, dekhni toh banti hai (what more can I say, it’s just a very good and honest film and worth a watch),” she tweeted.

Dinesh Vijan, Tahira Kashyap, Shakti Mohan with sister, Shashank Khaitan at the Bala screening in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Bhumi, who plays a dark-skinned girl in the film, replied to her in the sweetest way possible. “Tahira ab iss ka kya jawaab doon..can say proudly ayushmanns best till date,” she wrote.

Tahira ab iss ka kya jawaab doon..can say proudly ayushmanns best till date :) #bala https://t.co/KjPFhFYuZ7 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 6, 2019

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Dhadak fame praised the film. He wrote on Twitter, “Watched #Bala last night. Its such a wonderful film, with a great message... @amarkaushik amazing job man... @ayushmannk once again great choice and a super performance.@bhumipednekar such a courageous role... hats off ... @yamigautam u were terrific... #dinovijan congrats man.”

Watched #Bala 👨🏼‍🦲last night. Its such a wonderful film, with a great message... @amarkaushik amazing job man... @ayushmannk once again great choice and a super performance. @bhumipednekar such a courageous role... hats off ... @yamigautam u were terrific... #dinovijan congrats man — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) November 7, 2019

Dancer Shakti Mohan was also present at the screening and later tweeted, “Loveddddd #Balamovie. It’s hilarious...It’s moving..It has a wonderful message. Have to watch it again.”

Bala also stars Yami Gautam as a Tik Tok artist. The film has been marred by controversies ever since the release of its trailer. A similar film Ujda Chaman, starring Sunny Singh as a balding man, was earlier set to clash with Bala but went on to hit theatres on November 1.

