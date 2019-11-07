Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora come together for the perfect picture with girl squad, call themselves ‘The OG’s’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:36 IST

Sisters Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the closest BFFs in the film industry and often meet for get-togethers and parties. The gang of girls, except Karisma, met again recently and posted pictures from their fun time.

Amrita posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “The og,s ..... @malaikaaroraofficial @mallika_bhat miss you Lolo.” While Kareena, Malaika, Amrita are seen posing for the camera with one of their other friends, Karisma Kapoor is missing in the frame.

The pic got thousands of ‘likes’ within a few hours. MariaGoretti reacted to the picture, saying, “Anu you are soooooooo lovely ...” A fan wrote on Malaika’s post, “That sparkle in the eyes.” Another called them “beautiful ladies” in the comments section. A fan also asked for why Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was not a part of the gathering.

The ladies had also united at a Diwali party post which Amrita had shared a perfect picture of all of them dressed in bright ethnic wear. They had also partied hard at Malaika’s star-studded birthday bash last month.

Malaika had recently confessed how she loves to spend her time with her friends during a fun chat with Neha Dhupia on her radio show, No Filter Neha. During a fun quiz, Malaika had given full marks to Kareena for her dancing skills but a zero to Amrita for her makeup skills. She had, however, added that Amrita has improved a lot after her makeup tutorial sessions.

Malaika is currently busy with her fitness initiatives. Kareena is currently working on her next, Laal Singh Chaddha. She features opposite Aamir Khan in the Forrest Gump remake. She is also set to begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht. She has already wrapped up Angrezi Medium, in which she plays a cop for the first time. Her another romantic comedy, Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar is set to hit theatres ahead of New Year on December 27.

