Tara Sutaria on whether she’s dating Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar: ‘We enjoy each other’s company’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:06 IST

Tara Sutaria, gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Marjaavaan, is rumoured to be dating Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar had made a joint appearance at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash and were also spotted together at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash.

The actor has now opened up on her linkup rumours with Aadar, leaving for her fans to read between the lines. On being asked if she is dating the son of Reema Jain, Tara told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Tara also confirmed that she will continue to be spotted with him despite the rumours. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and has also been linked with Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the original and is cast opposite her in Marjaavaan. Talking about her bond with Sidharth, she said, “Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they’re not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt. I got to know Sid because of Marjaavaan. Before that we had only met at parties. We realised that we were neighbours and had so much in common as we are both ex-Students and come from non-filmi families.”

Also read: Milind Soman drops hottest picture on 54th birthday, fans say ‘If you will have Madame Tussauds statue, it should be this one’

Tara plays a mute girl in Marjaavaan that also stars Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf antagonist. She told PTI in an interview, “The love story is so different and there are very few films that have the hero killing the heroine and that intrigued me to do it. It’s a masala film but my role is meaty. I play a mute girl and I had to work on it. It is difficult to learn the sign language. I wanted to get it right because I did not want any person from the community to feel bad.”

The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, is scheduled to be released on November 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more