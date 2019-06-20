Tara Sutaria on being linked to Marjaavan co-star Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Part-and-parcel of our line of work’

It goes without saying that she got a perfect launch-pad with Student of The Year 2 (SOTY 2). “It feels great. I have been getting a lot of love from people. Honestly, I feel I am on cloud nine,” says Tara Sutaria, with a smile. The 23-year-old may be kicked about her debut but she also a mature head on her shoulders as she is aware of the “pressures” and “expectations” too. Excerpts from an interview with the young actor:

Do you feel fortunate that you got such a big debut film?

Absolutely! I feel with SOTY 2, I got a dream launch. And I know not everyone gets such an opportunity and that too right at the beginning. So, it was surely once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity. I feel both of us, Ananya Panday and I are extremely lucky.

Tara Sutaria seen in Mumbai's Andheri on June 11, 2019. ( IANS )

You debuted in a film that also launched a star kid, Ananya. Did you ever feel a bit insecure about that she may run away with all the limelight?

Not really, and I don’t think it ever will. I have been born and brought up in a different and wonderful way. I don’t look at females as competition. I think we should encourage and support one another. So, there has never been any kind of negative feeling towards anyone. We also share a great friendship off screen.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina hits out at him, dad Rakesh: ‘Nobody is OK with my relationship with Ruhail Amin’

After such a big-ticket debut, there’ll be certain expectations from you. Do you feel that pressure?

I am aware. But honestly, I look forward to all the expectations that comes with working in such a big franchise and with such a big banner. I don’t think there is any kind of negative pressure from anyone, or even from myself. I am just looking forward to doing lots of different things now. I feel it [SOTY 2] has been the greatest stepping stone to doing more meaningful work.

You must be kicked that you bagged two biggies even before SOTY 2 hit theatres...

Yes, because I do recognise the fact that it doesn’t happen to a lot of people that even before your first movie is out, you are busy with two other films. That way, I feel very lucky. I am very excited and have just begun working on RX100 remake. You can say that I am very happy as well as busy (smiles).

Do you look up to anyone from among the female stars?

Honestly, I love Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. They are, in their own way, so different – be it as actresses or as human beings. Look at what Deepika has gone on to achieve since her debut. And Priyanka is so wonderfully recognised the world over. I love her even in Indian films. She is traditional yet so modern. There is so much to learn from both of them.

You have already been linked with your Marjaavan co-star Sidharth Malhotra, whom you reportedly called a great boyfriend material...

I guess it’s a part-and-parcel of our line of work. In fact, we were warned and told beforehand that we should expect it. As for Sid, he is wonderful and a sweet person. I am doing my second film [Marjaavan] with him. And that’s it. I think people care too much about our personal lives. And I said he is a good boyfriend material since someone had asked me that question specifically. I had said that ‘I am single’ and that I was sure he would make a lovely boyfriend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:03 IST