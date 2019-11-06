Malaika Arora gives zero to Janhvi Kapoor in fashion quiz, Arjun Kapoor’s yoga skills are out at duck too

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:46 IST

Malaika Arora was her usual guarded self about her love life on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha but didn’t mince words when it came to her opinion about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s family.

Neha asked Malaika to participate in a fun quiz and give a score to Bollywood celebrities as per their fashion skills. On being asked to score Arjun’s cousin and actor Janhvi Kapoor for her winged eyeliner, she gave her a 4 out of 6 but later changed it to a duck. She also gave her sister Amrita Arora a duck in her make-up skills. She, however, went on to add that Amrita has indeed improved a lot after her make-up tutorials.

Malaika also gave a duck to Arjun’s yoga skills but gave full marks to friend Kareena Kapoor’s dancing skills. She gave 4 out of 6 to Sonam Kapoor’s last film (The Zoya Factor) and full marks to Karan Johar and Kirron Kher for their fashion sense.

Neha also tested Malaika about how well she knew the Kapoors. While she didn’t appear to know much about their upcoming projects and the filmmakers they have worked with, she knew comparatively better about their personal lives. She also claimed that Rhea Kapoor makes the best food and Anil Kapoor has the best pout among the Kapoors.

On being enquired about her relationship with Arjun, Malaika did not say much but summed up her emotions, saying, “He’s perfect.

Malaika also spoke about her initial days in the industry and revealed that she first faced failure when she was looked down upon for her skin colour. “I was put into the dark skin category. That bias was always there,” she said.

During the fun conversation, Neha confessed that Arjun has asked her to say on the show that Malaika is “crap at taking pictures.” Malaika disagreed with the accusation and suggested her to organise a poll with five of her friends. She asserted, “He doesn’t like my pictures because he thinks that I do really crappy job at clicking his pictures. He just clicks way better pictures of me, whatever pictures I click just fail in comparison.”

