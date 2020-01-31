e-paper
Home / TV / Arjun Kapoor goes on ‘first date’ after becoming an actor, says it was ‘surprisingly fun’. Watch

Arjun Kapoor goes on 'first date' after becoming an actor, says it was 'surprisingly fun'. Watch

Arjun Kapoor, who went on a blind date in the Netflix reality show What The Love!, said that it was a surprisingly fun experience.

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor came on Netflix’s reality show What The Love!
Arjun Kapoor came on Netflix's reality show What The Love!
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor might be in the news for sharing mushy moments with Malaika Arora. He has now opened up about his first blind date.

Netflix’s latest reality show What The Love! With Karan Johar, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, aims to help singletons revamp themselves and set out on the path to help them seek true love. Karan recently set contestant Ashi up on a blind prep date with Arjun.

Also read | ‘Why are you shouting?’ Kareena Kapoor asks excited paparazzi after Jawaani Jaaneman screening

Ashi and Arjun had a comfortable and fun date. They gorged on pizzas and chatted way. Arjun also asked Ashi about the kind of guys she likes and even pretended to behave like her type, doing everything to hold her attention.

 

Talking to Karan about his first blind date experience, Arjun said: “It’s my first blind date. Actually my first ‘date’ really, especially since I’ve become an actor, so it was surprisingly fun. I was nervous but it was nice, Ashi is a fun girl. She’s filmy and she’s got a silly, goofy sense of humour. She has a lot of layers to peel off but I guess that’s something that will happen in due course but I enjoyed myself. It’s a nice memory to hold on to.”

