Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora click stunning pics of each other: ‘When she caught me smiling’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:55 IST

Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora have treated fans to their stunning pics on Sunday. What’s more is that they have clicked each other’s photos.

Malaika shared a sweet and lazy black and white picture of herself at home with her dog. “Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy,” she captioned it. Arjun couldn’t digest not getting credit for clicking the picture and commented, “The photographer got Skills gurl !!!”

Arjun then posted a photo of his own on Instagram. He is seen resting his head on a table with a big smile on his face. “When she caught me smiling,” he captioned the post. Malaika left a similar comment on the photo. “Very talented photographer I must say,” she wrote.

Arjun’s geotag shows that the picture was clicked in Melbourne. The two were a part of the Bollywood contingent in Australia last week to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. They attended the awards night together and represented Bollywood actors and their films at the festival.

Also read: Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film soars high with Rs 70.02cr earning, John Abraham’s film makes Rs 35.29 cr

At the fest, host Karan Tacker tried to flirt with Malaika in front of a large audience when Arjun stepped in. Karan complimented Malaika on how good she looked after her flight. “I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous,” he told Malaika. He then said to Arjun: “You’re lucky to be sitting next to her.”

At this, Arjun got off his seat, took the mic from Karan and said: “Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna (Go flirt with that girl in the back).”

Also watch: Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2: Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan on Gaitonde’s downfall, the power of religion

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 14:55 IST