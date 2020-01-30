Anushka Sharma hails Virat Kohli and team after India’s massive win over New Zealand, calls it ‘phenomenal’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 09:06 IST

Anushka Sharma was a proud wife as Team India, led by her husband Virat Kohli, had a wonderful victory over New Zealand in a nail-biting T20I match on Wednesday. As Virat shared some memorable pictures from the match on Instagram, she cheered Team India, calling the win, “Phenomenal !”

Virat shared pictures of the team standing in attention posture to sing the national anthem ahead of the match, him cheering his teammates during a crucial moment, Rohit Sharma giving KL Rahul a hug after a mind-blowing shot and one of himself at the crease. He captioned the images, “That’s how we do it! #NZvIND.” Anushka’s reaction came as a comment to the post.

India gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series as it won the third T20I against New Zealand in the Super Over at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Both the teams scored 179 runs in their allotted 20 overs which forced the match to go into the Super Over.

While Anushka has not accompanied Virat on the New Zealand tour, the cricketer also shared a solo picture of himself on Thursday morning as he soaked in the natural beauty at a riverside. He wrote in the caption, “Life is a blessing.”

Two weeks ago, Anushka had shared her pictures clicked by Virat where she can be seen sitting in her balcony enjoying a mesmerising evening with a cup of coffee. “And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold,” she’d written. Indicating that the pictures were clicked by Kohli, the 31-year-old actor, further wrote, “Captured by my beloved.” The couple celebrated their second anniversary in December last year and got married in 2017 in Italy.

Anushka is reportedly set to play Indian women’s team cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She recently shot the teaser for her upcoming biopic on the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, at the Eden Garden’s in Kolkata. Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero and is currently working on multiple production ventures.

