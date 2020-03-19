e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Aditya Chopra attend Karan Johar's mother Hiroo's birthday dinner. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan’s mom attended Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday dinner on Wednesday.

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday dinner on Wednesday.
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted an intimate dinner for friends on Wednesday in the times of coronavirus outbreak to celebrate his mother Hiroo Johar’s 77th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan were among the guests who came together to celebrate the occasion.

Shah Rukh was seen in casuals - a white tee paired with a black jacket and a cap as he kept his look casual for the small gathering. Aditya Chopra, who is rarely spotted in the public, was seen hiding his face with a palm as the paparazzi zoomed in cameras to click a picture.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Karan Johar’s residence.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Karan Johar’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )
Aditya Chopra at Karan Johar’s house on Wednesday.
Aditya Chopra at Karan Johar’s house on Wednesday. ( Varinder Chawla )
Salma Khan at Karan Johar’s residence.
Salma Khan at Karan Johar’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan had posted a sweet birthday wish for his mom on Instagram during the day. Sharing a few pictures with her, he wrote, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of eason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!!!”

 

All from Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Namrata Shirodkar had wished her in the comments section. Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Hiroo aunty ! Have a lovely day with loads of love.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation: ‘Our lives have turned upside down, it feels like out of a movie, but it’s not’

Karan is a single parent to 3-year-old twins born through surrogacy. His daughter’s name Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name. On the occasion of their third birthday, Karan had penned a heartfelt note about his mother playing a major role in bringing up his kids. He had written, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.”

Karan is currently working on his much anticipated directorial, Takht. The period drama boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

