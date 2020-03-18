e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar shares pics to wish mom Hiroo on her birthday, calls her his ‘big love story’

Karan Johar shares pics to wish mom Hiroo on her birthday, calls her his ‘big love story’

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared pictures with mom Hiroo Johar to wish her on her birthday. Check out his emotional note here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar shared pictures with mom to wish her on her 77th birthday.
Karan Johar shared pictures with mom to wish her on her 77th birthday.
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted lovely pictures with his mom Hiroo Johar on Tuesday to wish her on her birthday. Hiroo, wife of late filmmaker Yash Johar, turned 77 on March 17. In the pictures, Karan and Hiroo are posing together. He also posted a love-filled note for her, calling her his conscience keeper and “big love story of my life”.

While Hiroo is wearing a pastel coloured salwar suit, the filmmaker looks dapper in a colourful jacket and black pants. Sharing the images, Karan wrote on Instagram, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!” he wrote and also posted a bunch of heart emojis.

 

In most of his posts about his twins, Karan credits his mom for helping and guiding him through parenting the two kids. He has even named one of twins, Roohi, after his mother. Karan earlier told HT Brunch that the day he brought Yash and Roohi home from the hospital was “etched in (his) memory” forever. “Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu – but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her. I took my babies straight into the room where my father’s picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life,” he said.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal weddings postponed amid coronavirus outbreak?

Karan’s last directorial outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film opened to mostly positive reviews and had a decent run at the box office. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet MLAs, stages sit-in; pushed out by cops
Coronavirus Updates: Soldier posted in Leh tests positive, 1st case in army
Coronavirus Updates: Soldier posted in Leh tests positive, 1st case in army
Shortly after opening in green, Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 8,900
Shortly after opening in green, Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 8,900
Novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in air for several hours: Study
Novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces or in air for several hours: Study
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
Supreme Court to hear pleas on Madhya Pradesh floor test today
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
What China, South Korea did to contain spread of coronavirus? Doctor explains
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
‘Lowest point of captaincy’: How Monkeygate scandal took a toll on Ponting
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
Jeep’s most-capable SUV, priced Rs 68.94 lakh, is sold out in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news