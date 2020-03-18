Karan Johar shares pics to wish mom Hiroo on her birthday, calls her his ‘big love story’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:41 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted lovely pictures with his mom Hiroo Johar on Tuesday to wish her on her birthday. Hiroo, wife of late filmmaker Yash Johar, turned 77 on March 17. In the pictures, Karan and Hiroo are posing together. He also posted a love-filled note for her, calling her his conscience keeper and “big love story of my life”.

While Hiroo is wearing a pastel coloured salwar suit, the filmmaker looks dapper in a colourful jacket and black pants. Sharing the images, Karan wrote on Instagram, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!” he wrote and also posted a bunch of heart emojis.

In most of his posts about his twins, Karan credits his mom for helping and guiding him through parenting the two kids. He has even named one of twins, Roohi, after his mother. Karan earlier told HT Brunch that the day he brought Yash and Roohi home from the hospital was “etched in (his) memory” forever. “Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu – but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her. I took my babies straight into the room where my father’s picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life,” he said.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal weddings postponed amid coronavirus outbreak?

Karan’s last directorial outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film opened to mostly positive reviews and had a decent run at the box office. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more