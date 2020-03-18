Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal weddings postponed amid coronavirus outbreak?

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting social life in more ways than one. In the film industry, not only film releases postponements and cancellation of shoots are happening, but celebrity weddings are also being pushed. A Mid Day report said Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha, and actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have pushed their respective summer weddings.

A source told Mid Day that Varun and Natasha had zeroed in on Thailand for their destination wedding, which later got shifted to Jodhpur and then finally to Mumbai. Now the plan stands cancelled for now amid coronavirus spread. They have, the report added, reverted to their first choice, Thailand.

The source added, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

Richa and Ali, too, decided to have an April wedding in Delhi but have reportedly decided to postpone it. Their wedding was also expected to see many of their overseas friends, some being noted actors and film personalities from the US and Europe to attend.

A source told the publication, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it’s best to delay the wedding to later this year.”

