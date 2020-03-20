Arhaan Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 stylist accuses him of not returning clothes, he says contestants stole them during task

tv

After Paras Chhabra, another Bigg Boss 13 participant Arhaan Khan has been accused of not returning clothes and shoes provided by his stylist. Arhaan had made headlines for his close bond with Rashami Desai on the show and their subsequent breakup.

Stylist Akansha Aggarwal has said she was working on collaborative terms with him but he has neither returned the outfits, shoes, accessories nor covered her expenses. A report in SpotboyE has quoted her as saying, “Now, whenever I ask him for the outfits, he is making excuses like my bag is inside the Big Boss house, which is the biggest lie as confirmed by a concerned person from the show. It’s been two months since he is out from the house but he is neither answering my calls, nor responding to my text messages.”

However, Arhaan had a different story to tell and claimed that he himself haven’t got the stuff back from the Bigg Boss 13 house as he was evicted all of a sudden. He told the portal in an interview, “Not Akansha but Rohit Roy was my stylist. She was assisting him and as he was travelling, she was sending me clothes inside. Talking about her stuff being missing, so what exactly happened was kai kapde Bigg Boss ke ghar se hi wapas nahi aaye (many clothes were never returned from Bigg Boss house). Whenever I used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after all this, I was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back.” He also said that the stuff was stolen by the Bigg Boss 13 contestants during a task and after his eviction.

Accusing Akansha of making such allegations to hog limelight, Arhaan went on to say, “I don’t know what made her come up with these allegations, probably the recent article on Paras has provoked her to do this and get some limelight. I don’t think there is so much stuff that one has to go and do all this.”

Meanwhile, Paras has refused to pay his two stylists who have accused him of not clearing their dues. He has claimed that he had a barter deal with the stylists but he would still pay his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri who went on to pay Rs 1 lakh to them when Paras was inside the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, Akanksha has said she doesn’t need Paras to pay back the amount and has accused him of swindling the stylists.

