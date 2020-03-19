Akanksha Puri slams ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, says he ‘swindled’ designers, refuses his offer of Rs 1 lakh

tv

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:24 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has dismissed his claims that they were in a barter system with designers who’ve accused him of unpaid dues. Akanksha spoke to SpotboyE and declared that Paras had ‘swindled’ the two designers.

After saying that she doesn’t want to talk about the matter, Akanksha proceeded to speak about it in great detail, “since injustice has been meted out to two young and innocent girls.” The two designers had previously alleged that Paras had demanded their clothes during his stint on Bigg Boss, often going to unreasonable lengths, but had not paid them for their services. Paras had responded by saying that they were in a barter system, and that he would reimburse Akanksha with the Rs 1 lakh that he owed her.

“I suggest that he should rather give that 1 lakh to them,” she said, “Am I insane that I would enter into a barter deal? Does it look like I have Rs 1 lakh lying around?”

Also read: Paras Chhabra claims he had a barter deal with his Bigg Boss 13 stylists: ‘I will clear the due to Akanksha but not stylists’

Reacting to Paras’ claims that the clothes were poorly made, she said, “What a joke! I saw him wearing their clothes and shoes in most episodes and I am told by those girls he even recommended them to some of his inmates. If they’re lying and Paras is saying the truth that their clothes were not good, would he have put in the good word?”

In an earlier interview to SpotboyE, Paras in his defence had said, “I am not going to pay them as somewhere I feel their intentions are not clear. If it was clear between us before I went inside the house that we will work on courtesy basis, then what is the money they are asking for? But my mother is telling me paise dekar khatam kar (My mom is telling me to pay and close the matter).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more