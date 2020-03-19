e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Akanksha Puri slams ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, says he ‘swindled’ designers, refuses his offer of Rs 1 lakh

Akanksha Puri slams ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, says he ‘swindled’ designers, refuses his offer of Rs 1 lakh

Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has said that he swindled the designers who’ve accused him of unpaid dues.

tv Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra broke up during Bigg Boss 13.
Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra broke up during Bigg Boss 13.
         

Former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has dismissed his claims that they were in a barter system with designers who’ve accused him of unpaid dues. Akanksha spoke to SpotboyE and declared that Paras had ‘swindled’ the two designers.

After saying that she doesn’t want to talk about the matter, Akanksha proceeded to speak about it in great detail, “since injustice has been meted out to two young and innocent girls.” The two designers had previously alleged that Paras had demanded their clothes during his stint on Bigg Boss, often going to unreasonable lengths, but had not paid them for their services. Paras had responded by saying that they were in a barter system, and that he would reimburse Akanksha with the Rs 1 lakh that he owed her.

“I suggest that he should rather give that 1 lakh to them,” she said, “Am I insane that I would enter into a barter deal? Does it look like I have Rs 1 lakh lying around?”

Also read: Paras Chhabra claims he had a barter deal with his Bigg Boss 13 stylists: ‘I will clear the due to Akanksha but not stylists’

Reacting to Paras’ claims that the clothes were poorly made, she said, “What a joke! I saw him wearing their clothes and shoes in most episodes and I am told by those girls he even recommended them to some of his inmates. If they’re lying and Paras is saying the truth that their clothes were not good, would he have put in the good word?”

In an earlier interview to SpotboyE, Paras in his defence had said, “I am not going to pay them as somewhere I feel their intentions are not clear. If it was clear between us before I went inside the house that we will work on courtesy basis, then what is the money they are asking for? But my mother is telling me paise dekar khatam kar (My mom is telling me to pay and close the matter).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 161
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 161
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news