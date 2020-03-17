e-paper
Home / TV / Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss 13 designers claim he refused to pay them, destroyed shoes and demanded nightwear

Paras Chhabra's Bigg Boss 13 designers claim he refused to pay them, destroyed shoes and demanded nightwear

Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss 13 designers have alleged that the former reality show contestant hasn’t paid his dues.

tv Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Paras Chhabra has been accused of non-payment of dues.
Paras Chhabra has been accused of non-payment of dues.
         

Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss 13 designers have alleged that the former reality show contestant hasn’t paid his dues. Speaking to SpotboyE, two women who claim to have supplied Paras and his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri clothes, have said that the former couple stopped paying them after they broke up.

“Hamare line mein faith se kaam chalta hai (we work on faith) and we never dreamt that Paras would make us run from pillar to post,” the report quotes one person, Taashi, as saying. “It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven’t got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it,” the second person said.

 

The designers also claimed that Paras was very demanding -- “even his nightwear was arranged by us” -- and that he damaged the clothes that were given to him. “They are not in a condition to be returned and we are billing him for that as well,” they said.

The designers are also miffed at Paras for saying that the clothes weren’t up to the mark. “So why was he wearing them? It is not that we didn’t have any contact with him when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. His manager was in touch with us. But, he never complained, he never told us that Paras was unhappy with our stuff. So obviously, he was fine with it,” they said.

Also read: Akanksha Puri modifies tattoo of Paras Chhabra’s name, says ‘I am just being me’. See pics

Paras is currently looking for a bride on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, along with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. He broke up with Akanksha during his stay in the Bigg Boss house and was linked with co-contestant Mahira Sharma\. He was one of the finalists and chose to walk out during the finale episode with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

