Paras Chhabra says ex Akanksha Puri tried to get in touch after Bigg Boss 13 but there is ‘no point in clarifying anything now’

Paras Chhabra said that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri reached out to him after Bigg Boss 13, but he has no interest in rekindling the relationship.

Mar 11, 2020
Paras Chhabra said that his relationship with Akanksha Puri was going through a rough patch even before he entered Bigg Boss 13.
         

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra revealed that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri tried to get in touch with him after the show ended. However, he did not get the time to speak with her as he is busy shooting for another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

In an interview with News 18, Paras said, “Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show.”

Paras, who made headlines for his closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13, said that his relationship with Akanksha hit choppy waters even before he entered the show. However, he did not break up with her then as he did not want to enter the Bigg Boss house on a bad note.

“My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that ‘now that you have got this show, so you will leave me’. As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that ‘if I get a girl on the show, I will move on’,” he said.

Paras and Akanksha were in a relationship for three years but they ended their relationship after Bigg Boss 13. While the grapevine suggested that Mahira was the cause for their breakup, he has maintained that it is not the case.

Currently, Paras is searching for a bride on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The swayamvar-themed show also features Bigg Boss 13 second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill, who is on the lookout for a groom for herself.

