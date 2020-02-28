Mahira Sharma on Paras Chhabra’s breakup: ‘I don’t know when Akanksha Puri saw a love bite on my body’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has reiterated that she did not cause Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup. While Paras was in a relationship with Akanksha, his closeness with Mahira on the show raised eyebrows.

However, in an interview with The Times Of India, Mahira claimed that it was “very wrong” to accuse her of driving a wedge between Paras and Akanksha. She said, “I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl’s feelings.”

When Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma came on Bigg Boss 13, she reminded Paras of Akanksha. Sania also asked Paras to stop kissing her daughter. Mahira told the newspaper that the warning was not meant “in some demeaning way” and said, “She trusts me; all she meant was that our closeness was portrayed in a wrong way in the outside world.”

Mahira was teased about having a “love bite” on Bigg Boss 13, but she claimed that Sidharth Shukla was just pulling her leg about an allergy that she had. “I don’t know when Akanksha saw a love bite on my body. There was an incident when Sidharth was teasing me and we were having fun. I had an allergy and he joked, saying that I had a love bite on my neck. I even tried to stop him but he carried on with his joke. I feel it’s okay when friends pull each other’s leg or joke. But I always knew that people who are watching outside will assume things and will actually feel that I had got a love bite,” she said.

Paras did not give her any “wrong vibes” and she always considered him “family”, Mahira said, reasoning that she also kissed female contestants on the show but nobody made a big deal out of that.

Earlier, Akanksha raised questions about Mahira’s growing intimacy with Paras, and suggested that it is more than friendship. “What they are doing happens between couples. Especially the intimate gestures, the love bites that he is giving Mahira, happens between couples. I think Mahira must be having friends who do such stuff but I don’t have,” Akanksha had told The Times Of India earlier, in an interview.

Mahira said that Paras shared with her the details of his conversation with Akanksha before he entered Bigg Boss 13. “He didn’t tell her that he will go inside and flirt with girls. Who talks to his girlfriend like this and which girlfriend will allow his partner to do such things. I will never allow my boyfriend. He had said that if he likes someone in the house, he will take that relationship ahead as things were not going steady between Akanksha and Paras. This is what Paras had told me,” she said.

