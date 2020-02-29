Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma stun in wedding attire, see new pics

music

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 had been in news for a number of things, one of them being the closeness between contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Speculations were rife that the two are in a relationship though they claimed that they were just friends. Now, the duo has even shared pictures in wedding attires.

Before fans jump to any conclusion, the pictures are reportedly from the shoot of an upcoming music video. According to a report in Times Of India, the two have collaborated on a music video which should be out soon. Sharing the pictures, both Paras and Mahira stayed mum about the music video and simply said that something ‘new’ could be expected of them.

Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote: “#pahira something new coming soon” followed by a black heart emoji. Paras too wrote: “Something new #pahira” while sharing the same pictures.

Mahira was recently in news over a controversy surrounding claims that she had forged an award certificate. A couple of days ago, Mahira took to Instagram stories and shared that she was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant on Bigg Boss 13’. But her post did not go down well with the organisers of the festival. They released an official statement slamming Mahira for forging the certificate.

Reacting to their accusation, Mahira later penned an open letter stating her manager Abhinav Tanwar was contacted by a man named Premal Mehta, who had informed that Mahira would be given the award. Mahira had insisted that she had not forged any certificate. However, organisers have a different view. They had claimed that Mahira received a fake certificate from a third party PR agency, which has no direct link with the festival. The organisers have also demanded a former apology from Mahira.

After the completion of Bigg Boss 13, Paras is now part of another Colors TV presentation called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Alongwith another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, Paras will reportedly look for a life partner and reportedly get married on the show..

