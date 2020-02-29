Akanksha Puri modifies tattoo of Paras Chhabra’s name, says ‘I am just being me’. See pics

tv

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend and TV actor Akanksha Puri has modified the tattoo of his name on her wrist. The two had a bitter split after he announced breaking up with her on Bigg Boss 13 after becoming friends with Mahira Sharma. Both had got each other’s names tattooed on their respective wrists during their dating period.

Akanksha shared pictures from her tattoo modification session on Instagram. The tattoo, which earlier used to be Paras’ name, is now a barcode with ‘BEING ME’ written along with it. She also shared a picture of a tattoo-making machine and a picture of herself after the tattoo modification. She captioned a picture of herself in which she can be seeing her new tattoo, “I am just #beingme”.

Akanksha Puri shared pictures from her tattoo modification session.

Akanksha also shared a few pictures of herself with singer Mika Singh while hinting at a new collaboration. She captioned one of the pictures, “You definitely know how to value relationships n I am glad I made you proud.” Another picture was captioned, “Some bond just gets stronger with time.” She also shared a throwback picture of them together from earlier years and wrote, “We used to look so different. #kiddos #yearsoftogetherness Time to take it to another level” along with a heart and kiss-eye emojis.

Akanksha Puri shared pictures with Mika on her Instagram stories.

Paras is now looking for a bride on new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. His fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill is looking for a groom on the same show.

A year ago, Akanksha had shared a picture of Paras’ tattoo on Instagram and called it the “bestest gift ever”. She wrote, “You made me fall in love with my name and myself all over again!! I usually have a lot to say but this time you left me Speechless @parasvchhabrra. I so wish I was there holding your hand when you were going through this pain ..love you baby ..you make me fall in love with you over and over again. #bestestgiftever #love #life #tattoo #tattooed #inked #loveyou #beautiful #wow #special #speechless #nowords #you #me #888 #8 #happinessoverloaded #happyme #beinghappy #beingme #akankshapuri.”

However, Paras had told an altogether different story on Bigg Boss 13 during a conversation with Arhaan Khan. He had said, “Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa. Usko agar main khush karta hoon aur usko tattoo se khushi milti hai, toh theek hai.” He had also said that he could always modify the tattoo when the need arose.“Kitna bada tattoo hai? Yeh tattoo maine iss tareeke se banwaya hai ki kal ko agar mujhe kuch aur banwana ho toh,” he had said.

