Paras Chhabra says he did not enjoy Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘I haven’t fallen in love or been attracted to anyone’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:32 IST

Colors’ reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world and contestant Paras Chhabra is finally talking about his experience. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Paras said he did not enjoy being a part of the show.

“I am not enjoying doing the show. Firstly, I don’t think there is any reason for Shehbaaz to be there inside the house. Shehbaaz has come to vet guys for his sister (Shehnaaz Gill, a second celebrity contestant on the show) but he is playing his own game inside, making his own topics and manipulating people. He is telling people that I don’t respect women. When did I not respect women?,” he said.

He even said that he had not fallen for anyone on the show. “I haven’t fallen in love or been attracted per se to anyone. There is this girl called Navdeesh, she is on my priority list, so people are targeting her. I am not liking the attitude of the girls inside. Some say they are tapori and I am like, then what are you doing here? Which I am not happy about,” he said.

Paras also has an issue with how people keep saying that he is disrespectful towards women and added that it was Shehnaaz who was also rude to other women. “If you speak about disrespecting, Shehnaaz has disrespected all the women inside the BB house, be it Shefali, Rashami, Mahira, everyone and now here she is talking about character when no one questioned her character,” he said.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating reality show on which Paras and Shehnaaz were given the opportunity to chose their life partners. The show, however, failed to register with the audience. Contestant Navdeesh Kaur shared a selfie on Instagram recently and mentioned that the show came to an end after coronavirus spread became more dangerous.

Also earlier this week, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC),decided after a joint meeting to halt all film, television show and web series shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure.

