Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ends due to coronavirus outbreak, see pics

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:38 IST

There has been much conjecture that Colors TV’s new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge would go off air this month due to poor ratings, but it looks like the makers were forced to pull the plug on it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The swayamvar-themed show had Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for life partners for themselves.

Shehnaaz, Paras and their suitors have already left the house. Contestant Navdeesh Kaur shared a groupfie with Shehnaaz, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha and other contestants on her Instagram stories and revealed that all of them were out because of the coronavirus outbreak. She also shared other pictures and videos of them.

Contestant Balraj Syal confirmed in his Instagram stories that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had come to an end, and shared that two connections were formed at the end of the show. Balraj formed a connection with contestant Ankita Shrivastava, Paras formed a connection with contestant Aanchal Khurana. Shehnaaz, who has often expressed her love for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the show, left without any connection.

Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was one of Paras’s suitors on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, said that she was “very saddened” by the untimely end of the show. She also called him her “most genuine friend”, and said that she will miss him a lot.

Earlier this week, leading film bodies including Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), came to a decision after a joint meeting to halt all film, television show and web series shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure.

Producer JD Majethia, the chairman of TV wing of IFTPC, told Pinkvilla that the television industry will incur an estimated loss of Rs 100 crore over the next two weeks due to the shutdown of shoots. However, he emphasised that the industry would prioritise health over business. “We are obviously worried what will happen because some producers have a bank of episodes and some don’t. Some might repeat and some may run fresh content. We will have to wait and watch. It is the time where you have to keep safety over business,” he said.

