Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra exchanges blows with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz. Watch video

tv

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:39 IST

Looks like a reality TV show without an ugly fight has no appeal -- tonight’s episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will feature a fight between former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Parab Chhabra and Shehbaaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill who also featured on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Colors TV on Thursday released a video clip from Thursday’s episode (which will be aired later in the evening) showing the Paras and Shehbaaz get into an argument first and later, land blows on each other. There are people around them who try to separate the two. Sharing the video, the Colors’ handle said: “#ParasChhabra aur #ShehbaazBadesha ke beech haata pai tak aayi baat (Face screaming in fear) Dekhiye the reason behind this fight, aaj raat 10:30 baje #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, sirf #Colors par. #ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi.”

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a new show on Colors where Paras and Shehnaaz will find suitable candidates for marriage. The show has seen Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and contestant Rashami Desai pay a visit to the sets.

It may be recalled that together Sidharth, Rashami, Shehnaaz and Paras were immensely popular on Big Boss 13. Sidharth and Rashami were involved in nasty fights on the sets while Shehnaaz was seen to have strong feelings for Sidharth, which were often suspected to be more than friendship. Sidharth has, of course, that he considers her a friend.

Paras, meanwhile, was always in the news for his relationship with another contestant, actor Mahira Sharma. He was reportedly in a relationship with TV actor Akanksha Puri. Whether or not he had ended his relationship with Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss 13 was a matter of much debate. Now, in another promotional video, shared by Colors in Instagram, Roadies fame Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha can be seen interacting with him. At one point, Shivani asks him if he ever thought that a young girl like her could fall for him. Paras then replies saying that all his exes have been older to him and that’s the reason he never got along with them.

