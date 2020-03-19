e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

Indira Varma has become the second Game of Thrones actor to confirm that she has the coronavirus, after Kristofer Hivju.

tv Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Indira Varma in a still from Game of Thrones.
Indira Varma in a still from Game of Thrones.
         

Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news. "I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.

 

The 46-year-old actor was starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull in London's West End, alongside Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke. The play is on hold due to the pandemic.

"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic)," Varma wrote in her post with photos from the rehearsals.

Also read: Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Varma and Hivju join Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Pak experts suggest quarantining entire country as Covid-19 cases spike
Pak experts suggest quarantining entire country as Covid-19 cases spike
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news