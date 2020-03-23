Kareena Kapoor shares handmade card Taimur received from his bestie, calls it ‘Purest form of love’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:24 IST

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has shared pictures of a handmade card that son Taimur Ali Khan has received from his bestie, Ranvir. Kareena also talked about the emotional importance of receiving such a card in current times.

In one of the images, we see a bright yellow handmade card with the text, “Dear Tim, Love Ranvir.” Another one shows the front of this card. It has stickers of popular cartoon characters on it. Kareena also wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, “Purest form of love,...when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir.”

Kareena, along with several other stars have been under self-isolation for a long time now. Starting Monday, March 23, 75 districts across India are under complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out her 10 best pics with sister Rangoli Chandel and the whole family

Kareena recently shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their balcony. Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. “My boys doing their bit,” Kareena captioned the images. Kareena also urged people to “make the world a better place” and “play their part”. “Stay Home...Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew,” she added

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium where she plays a London cop. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. The film traces the story of Radhika, a teen girl, and his father Irrfan and how they struggle and fight all odds to get her admission in a top British college.Kareena will soon begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more