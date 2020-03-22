Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out her 10 best pics with sister Rangoli Chandel and the whole family

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:13 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 33 birthday on Monday, March 23. This time, she is already at her home in the picturesque Manali, surrounded by all of her family. Kangana returned home earlier this month as coronavirus started spreading rapidly across the country. Like many around India and the world, she, too, has decided to stay home and stay safe from the virus. But now that she is with her family, we are sure they have something grand planned for her.

The actor’s relationship with her parents wasn’t always perfect and it took a hit when she decided to leave her home in Himachal and pursue a career in Bollywood. She didn’t feel loved and accepted when she was a child either. She had said in 2016, “When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child.”

Even her elder sister Rangoli had said: “When Kangana was born, there was no joy and celebration. I remember when she was born, our relatives used to come at our place and call her by a word, which in ‘pahadi’ means unwanted. She was so sensitive that these things influenced her. Things have still not changed there (in our birthplace), and that’s why we are supporting this cause (of girl child).”

However, her parents could not be more proud now. Her mother Asha said about her last year: “Not only me, but the entire family is known because of Kangana. This is the best gift any child can give to their mother. The place she is at, in terms of her achievements, is a matter of pride for the entire family.”

Rangoli, who is an acid attack survivor, recently talked about how Kangana paid for her surgeries and worked hard especially for her. “I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu,” she wrote in her tweets.

Kangana now has a lovely and loving family who could not be more proud of her.

