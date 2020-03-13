Kangana Ranaut will stop acting if another actress can deliver solo hit with big budget, says sister Rangoli

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has said the actor ‘will stop acting forever’ if anyone comes up with the name of a female actor who has delivered a solo film made on a budget of over Rs 60-100 crore. Rangoli is known for her controversial tweets and is an active campaigner for Kangana.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever.”

She had also replied to a follower who pointed out that her contemporaries weren’t less bankable. To this, Rangoli had replied, “If you think only Kangana doing big budget films and no other A lister pls know it’s not some coincidence, they have never delivered without heroes, Queen TWMR Manikarnika has put Kangana in a league of leading heroes, it’s all deeply analysed business not what you or I want.”

She wrote in another tweet, “It’s not that easy if Kangana had not given TWMR or Manikarnika she won’t get Thalaivi and Dhakaad ....so even though there are many talented people but they won’t unless they prove investments and returns.”

Rangoli recently made headlines when she called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for saying female led action films do not work and claiming that Kangana’s Dhaakad had been stalled following Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Responding to Ahmed’s comments, Rangoli called him an “atrocious filmmaker”. She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks. He also called her the ‘hero of Bollywood’.

Not only this, director Razneesh Ghai has issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed’s claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice. “Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for. ‘Dhaakad’ is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June,” Razneesh said.

