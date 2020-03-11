Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan calls Kangana Ranaut ‘hero of Bollywood’ after saying Manikarnika was a flop

bollywood

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has showered praise on Kangana Ranaut, after he was quoted as saying that her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a flop and that her upcoming action film Dhaakad was shelved as a result of losses suffered by makers. In a fresh interview with Navbharat Times, he has called her the “hero of Bollywood” and expressed his desire to make a film with her.

“Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her,” he said.

Yeh dekho Ahmed Khan ji bhi line pe aa gaye, maafi bhi mangi aur Kangana ko film industry and sabse bada Baaghi bhi kaha, Dhakaad ki tarif and all, sab interest ke saath vasool ho gaya... very good 👏👏👏 https://t.co/RbHfBpJXrV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Earlier, the Baaghi 3 director was quoted as saying in an interview with Navbharat Times that he was hesitant to make women-led action films because of their poor performance at the box office. He cited the example of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that the makers’ “money was wasted”. He went on to say that the “huge losses” suffered by the makers led to Dhaakad being shelved.

Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel lashed out at Ahmed in a series of tweets. Calling him an “atrocious” filmmaker, she claimed that he was showing his “hatred for empowered women” by making such comments. The director and producer of Dhaakad also tweeted to confirm that the film was very much happening.

Later, Rangoli revealed that Ahmed called Kangana to apologise and said that he was misquoted, but they were still sending him a legal notice for claiming that Dhaakad was shelved. She also mocked him for not “standing by” his earlier comments and claimed that he was scared. According to Rangoli, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi made Rs 102 crore in India, and Rs 53 crore overseas, against a budget of Rs 75 crore.

However, Rangoli seems to have been placated by Ahmed’s latest comments hailing Kangana. Sharing the interview on Twitter, she said that it was “very good” that he finally “came in line” and lauded the actor.

