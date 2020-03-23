Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:50 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan owns her Instagram game. A late entrant to Instagram – although the actor has confessed that she was there quietly all along, a fact confirmed post fact—Kareena has followers hooked on with the interesting mix of her photos that give an insight in her personal life, humour and empathy.

In the new photo she shared, she can be seen posing with husband Saif Ali Khan in front of Colosseum in Rome, Italy. “My love and I are praying for you,” she wrote. Kareena has been addressing the coronavirus pandemic, sharing tips and precautions.

Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries due to coronavirus pandemic. Italy announced 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476. It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday’s figure when 793 people died. Globally, more than 13,000 people have now died from COVID-19. An estimated 92,000 of the 304,500 people who contracted the disease globally have recovered.

On Sunday, Saif and Kareena stayed indoors as the entire country observed a janta curfew. Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house’s balcony.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. “My boys doing their bit,” Kareena captioned the images.

The Jab We Met actress even urged people to “make the world a better place” and “play their part”. “Stay Home...Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena is riding a success wave afterher Good Newwz emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.