Coronavirus lockdown: Kareena Kapoor dreams of French fries, Deepika Padukone eats healthy and Kangana cooks for nephew

Coronavirus lockdown: Kareena Kapoor dreams of French fries, Deepika Padukone eats healthy and Kangana cooks for nephew

Check out new photos shared by Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Mar 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are spending time dreaming of, eating or cooking food.
Bollywood celebrities are finding interesting ways to keep themselves busy amid the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and others shared posts on Instagram on how they are spending their days inside their homes.

Kareena shared a picture of herself, taking a selfie in front of a bookshelf. Behind her, one can see a fat book on the French language. “Just love French... fries,” she captioned her post. “We all love them,” a fan rightly commented on her post.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

I just love French... fries 🍟❤️😋

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

Meanwhile, Deepika had healthier things on her mind. She shared photos of herself sipping juice and eating watermelon while on a videocall with someone. She was seen in a comfy nightsuit and her hair tied in a bun. “Season 1:Episode 3 #drinkjuice #eatfruit Productivity in the time of COVID-19,” she captioned her post. “Mam you are so pretty,” a fan complimented Deepika. Previously, Deepika had shared pictures from her selfcare and closet-cleaning sessions as well.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr willing to return as Iron Man for less money after Dolittle flop: report

Elsewhere, Kangana decided to spend her day reading a book and cooking for her nephew Prithavi. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the actor’s photos on Twitter. “Lot of friends asking how Kangana spending her time, she was meaning to read this book DEATH written by Sadhguru...and of course cooking for Prithavi,” Rangoli wrote in her tweet.

The Bollywood stars, much like the rest of the country, are practising social distancing and self-isolation to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The health ministry and health organisations around the world have recommended that people stay indoors as much as possible so the virus spread can be stopped in its tracks.

