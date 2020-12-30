Malaika Arora sends love to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula on birthday, Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet wish

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:36 IST

As actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday (December 29), Malaika Arora wished her a very happy birthday via her Instagram story and sent her “love and hugs”. Malaika shared an adorable picture of Anshula gazing lovingly at a puppy and wrote, “Happy bday @anshulakapoor… love n hugs.”

For the uninitiated, Malaika has been dating Arjun for a while now. After keeping their relationship under wraps initially, the couple admitted to it a few months ago.

Malaika Arora wished Anshula Kapoor on her Instagram story.

Anshula’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her on Instagram. Sharing pictures of the two of them, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the person who makes me and everyone feel safe and loved always. so proud of everything you’ve done this year and everything you’re going to do. you deserve the worlds happiness- I love you so much. Ft. @sanjaykapoor2500.”

Also read | Inside Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday party: Janhvi says she ‘will go to Tirupati’ for her. Watch video, pics

Janhvi and Anshula formed a close bond, after the former’s mother and legendary actor Sridevi suddenly passed away in Dubai.

Arjun shared an adorable throwback photo, in which he is seen holding baby Anshula. “Taking care of each other since 29th December 1990 !!! I got your back & you got mine. Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor have a @fankindofficial kinda year !!! Loved you from the first time I held you,” he wrote.

The Kapoor family came together on Saturday night to celebrate Anshula’s birthday. Pictures and videos of her cutting five cakes surfaced online, as Arjun, her father Boney Kapoor, sisters Janhvi and Khushi and cousin Shanaya Kapoor cheered for her.

Anshula recently launched a new venture – Fankind – which raises funds for charities by giving fans an opportunity to meet their favourite celebrity and do a fun activity with them. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, among others, have come on board for the noble initiative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more