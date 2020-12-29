Inside Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday party: Janhvi says she ‘will go to Tirupati’ for her. Watch video, pics

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:23 IST

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor along with other family members -- dad and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, kid sister Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya -- met to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s birthday on Saturday.

Maheep shared a video on her Instagram story, in which Anshula cuts her cakes with her family members singing the Happy Birthday song in the background. Janhvi sits next to her older half-sister and on the other side is Khushi, with Boney standing behind them. Arjun stands in one corner, next to his cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s son, Jahaan. Anshula is seen smiling as she goes about blowing the candles on the cakes. At one point, Janhvi, who is also filming the others, has the camera on her and says “I just want to pray for you. I will go to Tirupati for you.” There are as many as six cakes on the table.

Moments from Anshula Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. ( Instagram )

Janhvi and Khushi arrive for Anshula’s birthday party with a friend. ( Varinder Chawla )

Maheep Kapoor with daughter Shanaya arrive for the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Both Arjun and Janhvi have been busy with various projects. Arjun saw the release of his film Panipat recently. An ambitious film by Ashutosh Gowariker on the Third Battle of Panipat between Maratha forces and the Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali, the film tanked at the box office.

Janhvi has been busy shooting for her various projects. After a spectacular start with Dhadak last year, Janhvi has bagged quite a few offers in her brief career — she has been shooting for Karan Johar’s production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afza for a while now. In November this year, she began shooting for Dostana 2, again a Dharma Productions, in Chandigarh. The Delhi leg of the shooting had to be abandoned over pollution concerns.

Janhvi will next be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s short film, as a part of Netflix’s anthology film, Ghost Stories.

