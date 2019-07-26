Arjun Kapoor discards caps after nine months, Malaika Arora says ‘finally’. See new look pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor has discarded his caps after nine months, and has debuted his fresh new look on Instagram, much to the pleasure of his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Arjun on Friday took to Instagram to share a couple of posts - the first one to explain why he has been wearing caps for so long, and the second to reveal his new look.

“Finally,” Malaika commented under the first post, in which Arjun explains to his fans that he has been wearing caps for the past nine months because he’d shaved off his hair for his upcoming period film, Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the Battle of Panipat, and also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

In those six months, Arjun has accumulated dozens of different caps, which he has been wearing out in public. In the video, the actor places all the caps he has collected in a neat circle, but adds that he is glad he can roam around freely now. “Time to CAP it off !!!” he wrote in the caption. “16th of November 2018 till today… Managed to hide my look for Panipat… Courtesy – all my caps !!!”

“Now that we’re done shooting, I think it’s time to say hats off to you, Ashu sir,” he said in conclusion. In the second post, Arjun can be seen taking his cap off and revealing a short crop of hair underneath.

In the past nine months, the actor has entered into a relationship with Malaika, with whom he is spotted in public on several occasions. The couple recently went to New York to celebrate his birthday. But during all this time, Arjun has never been seen without his cap.

In fact, the actor built up to this big reveal by posting an Instagram picture on Thursday, telling fans to ‘stay tuned for tomorrow’.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:04 IST