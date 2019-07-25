Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment on uncle Anil Kapoor’s ‘some good looking pictures’ has internet in splits

Actor Anil Kapoor posted new pictures of himself on Instagram, which showed just how fit he remains despite being over 60. Many of his industry colleagues were among the first to congratulate him. However, his nephew Arjun Kapoor had a funny comment to make.

Sharing his picture, Anil had written: “I could add some deep quote here but let’s be honest I just wanted to post some good looking pictures of myself. #loveyourself #Iammyownmotivation.” His honest flattery of himself invited a funny and tongue-in-cheek response from his nephew, actor Arjun Kapoor who wrote: “...& u say I ruin ur reputation... just see this post.”

His post, nonetheless, drew applause from his juniors in the industry. While Farhan Akhtar “You da best. Love the caption”, his cousin Farah Khan wrote: “Better than the deep quote any day papaji”. While Manish Malhotra simply added a “thumbs up” emoji, his daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote: “So handsome dad.” His son Harsh too left a note and wrote “killer”. However, a telling comment was left by filmmaker Karan Johar who wrote: “So handsome my king!” Does it have any reference to unconfirmed reports that Anil may be playing an aging Shah Jahan in Karan’s ambitious directorial, Takht, which will see Vicky Kaushal (Aurangzeb) pitted against Ranveer Singh (Dara Shikoh).

Anil, who was last seen in this year’s multi-starrer comic caper Total Dhamaal, will be seen next in Mohit Suri directorial Malang; Pagalpanti, to be directed by Anees Bazmee and Karan’s Takht. All the three children of Anil — actors Sonam and Harshvardhan and producer Rhea — are associated with films.

