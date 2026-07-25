MUMBAI: In a move aimed at improving the quality and transparency of public healthcare, the Maharashtra government has approved a hotel-like five-star rating system for all government-run hospitals across the state. The public health department will evaluate and publicly accredit hospitals based on service quality, patient care and infrastructure, covering all 623 public hospitals under its administrative control. State launches hotel-like star rating system for public hospital services

The initiative seeks to improve access to quality healthcare, from rural hospitals to district and specialty hospitals, through standardised quality benchmarks, stronger healthcare infrastructure, digital integration, and regular performance monitoring. It will cover all types of public hospitals such as rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals, district hospitals, general hospitals, women’s hospitals, referral hospitals and state employees’ insurance hospitals among others.

A government resolution to this effect was issued by the state public health department on Friday.

“The hospitals will be assessed through a uniform and transparent evaluation mechanism designed to measure compliance with prescribed quality standards while encouraging continuous improvements in patient care,” said a senior government official. “The health department will be responsible for implementing the framework, carrying out assessments, awarding ratings, and driving quality improvement.”

The hospitals will be evaluated on 10 parameters such as service availability, diagnostic facilities, availability of medicines, hospital utilisation, clinical outcomes, cleanliness, and patient experience. Other key assessment indicators are availability of essential specialist services and qualified medical staff; availability of essential medicines, diagnostic laboratories, X-ray and ECG facilities; outpatient attendance and inpatient bed occupancy; clinical performance, including the number of safe deliveries, caesarean sections, and major surgeries; hospital cleanliness, infrastructure, and patient satisfaction.

Each criterion will be assessed on a “complete” or “incomplete” basis, carrying either 0.5 star or zero, with the cumulative score determining the hospital’s rating on a 0-5 star scale. The benchmarks will be tailored to different categories of hospitals to ensure a fair assessment based on their respective functions.

The ratings will be announced twice a year, in January and August, based on physical inspections and database-driven performance reviews. Assessments will consider improvements made since the previous evaluation.

“The evaluation process will also include random telephonic feedback from patients to assess service quality, including staff behaviour, cleanliness, availability of medicines, clarity of diagnosis, and overall patient experience,” the official said.

Hospitals securing four stars or more will receive a special certificate of recognition for excellence in service delivery.