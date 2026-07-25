Navi Mumbai candle march draws hundreds of students

Navi Mumbai: Hundreds of students and youth participated in a candle light march at Vashi’s Mini Seashore on Friday evening, in memory of 21 students who reportedly died by suicide following the NEET-2026 question paper leak, and to condemn the police lathi-charge on students protesting in New Delhi. articipants carried candles, placards and posters, raised slogans against the union government and demanded accountability over the paper leak controversy. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The march was organised by local residents and participants included students from Agnel School of Law, DY Patil University, Oriental College and other educational institutions in Navi Mumbai. Participants carried candles, placards and posters, raised slogans against the union government and demanded accountability over the paper leak controversy.

“This is not an agitation. It is a peaceful march to pay tribute to the 21 students who died under pressure because of the failures of the system. We are not affiliated with any political party, nonprofit, CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) or government body. We are just students of Navi Mumbai seeking justice,” a student participant said, requesting anonymity.

Protesters demanded the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleged that the government had failed to accept moral responsibility for the controversy.

“The main issue remains the paper leak and Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The government must be held accountable for the deaths of the 21 students,” said Kartik, one of the organisers.

Kartik claimed the event was Navi Mumbai’s largest candle march. He rejected allegations of the event being politically motivated or externally funded, saying students had come together voluntarily. He also questioned why the union government introduced a legislation to curb examination malpractices only after weeks of protests and alleged that students protesting in Delhi were subjected to excessive force, including the manhandling of women protesters.

“Students can never be terrorists. We are here for our people and for our country. The youth should not be underestimated,” Kartik said.

Larger demonstrations would be organised in Kharghar and other parts of Navi Mumbai if their demands remained unaddressed, he added.

The organisers thanked the police for facilitating the march and reiterated that the initiative was being supported voluntarily by students and citizens without external funding.

“We are for our people and for our country,” the student participant said. “We will seek justice.”