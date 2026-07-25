Haryana Congress to expand students’ voice campaign to south of state from July 30

The Haryana Congress on Friday announced that it had completed the first phase of its students’ voice and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) awareness campaign, covering 18 assembly constituencies across five districts. Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the party would now expand to south Haryana in its second phase beginning July 30. Announcing the next leg of the programme, Rao Narender said the second phase will be held from July 30 to August 3. (HT File)

He said the campaign conducted between July 19 and 23 under the guidance of in-charge of party affairs, Sanjay Dutt, focused on issues affecting students and youth, including alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, paper leaks, unemployment and electoral roll revision.

The first phase covered the Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts, involving eight District Congress Committees and 18 assembly constituencies. During the campaign, Dutt held meetings with party office-bearers and workers to discuss organisational strengthening, future strategy and the SIR awareness drive, which the party plans to take down to the booth level.

Announcing the next leg of the programme, Rao Narender said the second phase will be held from July 30 to August 3, covering Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Gurugram districts, where meetings will be organised in 19 Assembly constituencies.

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state over alleged paper leaks and the handling of student protests. Condemning the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar, he said peaceful demonstrations should not be met with force in a democracy.