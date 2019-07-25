Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan dances with a mystery girl in a new viral pic. See it here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, who recently wowed all with his dubbing in Hindi for The Lion King’s principle character Simba, is in news again. A new picture of him dancing with a mystery girl has emerged online and it has already gone viral.

Also read: R Madhavan gets a wedding proposal from an 18-year-old; actor’s response is winning the internet

The picture has been posted with a caption which possibly addresses one of them as ‘Baby’ adding fuel to fire. Is she Aryan’s girlfriend? Aryan impressed all with his Hindi dubbing for The Lion King. In fact, he came so close to his dad, Shah Rukh, that many were confused. One of them was a Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid. The Pak actor was heavily trolled by fans of Shah Rukh after he put out a critical tweet, mistaking Aryan for Bollywood actor himself.

More pictures from the world of Shah Rukh Khan. ( Instagram )

Aryan, meanwhile, has been studying filmmaking in the US for the past couple of years and will eventually get into film business. Pictures of Shah Rukh and his kids and wife Gauri Khan are a huge hit online. Only recently Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and their father Shah Rukh went on a brief holiday to Maldives and their pictures were all over the internet.

Suhana, meanwhile, is far more visible than her older brother. Suhana, who had been studying in England’s Ardingly College (Sussex) for the past couple of years, recently passed graduated from the institution. Both her parents were present at the passing out ceremony and bash and shared many pictures and videos on Instagram.

Suhana’s pictures from her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding in Kolkata earlier this year were lapped up by her many fans online. Suhana is often spotted with her childhood friends, actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 09:49 IST