Pak actor Shaan Shahid questions Shah Rukh Khan’s talent after Lion King trailer, superstar’s fans take him on

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced that he will lend his voice for The Lion King, along with his son Aryan, fans were waiting eagerly for the Hindi version of the film. SRK’s tweet with a promo of his character Mufasa, and son’s character Simbaa, obviously was a hit on Twitter. However, Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid was not happy with the dubbed version.

He replied to Shah Rukh’s tweet and wrote, “Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub,” triggering an army of SRK fans who took upon themselves to correct him and troll him as well. Ironically, he picked up the clip with Aryan’s voice to attack SRK.

A number of users pointed out that Shaan could choose not to watch the Hindi version. A few also questioned Shaan and asked “But who are you? Even Google doesn’t tell me”.

Are Bhai par Tu hai kon, tera Naam to Google bhi Nahi bata Raha 😂😂😂#LionKingWithSRKAryan pic.twitter.com/xfJPuEk8UB — HUNTER SINGH (@SRKsCombat1) July 11, 2019

The actor-filmmaker has also been actively responding to tweets. A user wrote, “Sir, your comments on Shahrukh Khan has been castigated severely . But believe me , We have more talents than in our industry than India. I mean i can bit if thy can produce to match even acting set by the legend “ Qawi Khan “ thy cant.” Shaan wrote, “I agree that is the reason he is dubbing not acting in any of the main stream Hollywood films. The population factor is where India gets all the investments from the west ..”

“Haha your market numbers are big indeed . But if you were good enough they would cast your talent as well .. you never grew out of India in your film making ..love the roles they give you in their films .. you rule India not the world .. #foolsparadise,” Shaan tweeted in one of his replies.

And when informed that it is Shah Rukh’s son Aryan who has voiced for Simba, Shaan brought up nepotism and tweeted, “No offence taken brother it’s a good move by the west to make money that’s all , I encourage young talent but sometimes encouraging wrong to make it right is a disaster . Nepotism sometimes doesn’t bare fruit. Even will smith couldn’t do it . Hope I haven’t offended you .”

Shaan also said SRK only dubs in Hollywood films and does not get a role in them. “I agree that is the reason he is dubbing not acting in any of the main stream Hollywood films. The population factor is where India gets all the investments from the west ,” he tweeted.

The all-star voice cast of the Hollywood film includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Its Hindi version has Shah Rukh lending his voice to Mufasa and Aryan to Simba.

Talking about his experience of dubbing for the film, Shah Rukh told IANS, “We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I’d have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case. It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming.”

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. However, Scar --- Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock has tragedy and drama, and results in Simba’s exile. It is slated to hit theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

