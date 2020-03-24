Arjun Kapoor roasts girlfriend Malaika Arora for posing while napping, she says ‘you know I smile in my sleep’

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:03 IST

Arjun Kapoor misses no opportunity to pull his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s leg for being a poser on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a collage of pictures of her and her friends taking a nap and wrote, “Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome.”

The photo collage also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Arjun was quick to troll Malaika and commented, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!”

Malaika’s cheeky response was, “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep,” followed by a smirk and shushing face emoji.

Arjun Kapoor poked fun at Malaika Arora posing in her sleep.

On Sunday, Arjun and Malaika were clicked paying tribute to medical professionals and other essential service providers during the janta curfew initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple came out to the balcony to applaud the efforts of the people working tirelessly even during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending quality time with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper during the coronavirus lockdown. She has been sharing pictures and videos of the same on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post, Malaika revealed that the self-isolation has been a blessing in disguise for her. “It’s hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more ‘life’ And I’m sure I’m not the only one, I’m sure you’ve never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?” she wrote.

