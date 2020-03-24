e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor roasts girlfriend Malaika Arora for posing while napping, she says ‘you know I smile in my sleep’

Arjun Kapoor roasts girlfriend Malaika Arora for posing while napping, she says ‘you know I smile in my sleep’

Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for her latest Instagram post, in which she was seen smiling even while taking a nap.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for being a poser but her reply won the day.
Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for being a poser but her reply won the day.
         

Arjun Kapoor misses no opportunity to pull his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s leg for being a poser on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a collage of pictures of her and her friends taking a nap and wrote, “Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome.”

The photo collage also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Arjun was quick to troll Malaika and commented, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!”

Malaika’s cheeky response was, “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep,” followed by a smirk and shushing face emoji.

Arjun Kapoor poked fun at Malaika Arora posing in her sleep.
Arjun Kapoor poked fun at Malaika Arora posing in her sleep.

On Sunday, Arjun and Malaika were clicked paying tribute to medical professionals and other essential service providers during the janta curfew initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple came out to the balcony to applaud the efforts of the people working tirelessly even during the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Katrina Kaif denies being a part of Vikas Bahl’s next with Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending quality time with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper during the coronavirus lockdown. She has been sharing pictures and videos of the same on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post, Malaika revealed that the self-isolation has been a blessing in disguise for her. “It’s hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more ‘life’ And I’m sure I’m not the only one, I’m sure you’ve never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: Social 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Covid-19 LIVE: Social 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Today SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisisTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news