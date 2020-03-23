Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora observe janta curfew together, spotted clapping on balcony. See pics

bollywood

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora participated in the janta curfew on Sunday together. Pictures of the couple, clapping in support of first responders and emergency service providers, have been shared online.

The pictures show Malaika and Arjun standing on opposite ends of the same balcony, clapping. Both are dressed causally, with Malaika wearing a white top and denims, and Arjun wearing a grey T-shirt. Arjun also took to Instagram to share a message with his followers, making it clear that the curfew isn’t supposed to be taken as ‘a holiday’. Malaika, meanwhile, shared a video of a crowd on the streets during the curfew and wrote that it makes her very angry that the message isn’t sinking in for some people.

Other Bollywood celebrities who participated in the 14-hour curfew on include Varun Dhawan and his family, and comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a live video from their balcony. Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared visuals, while Karan Johar shared a video of himself banging metal plates on the terrace of his home, joined by his twin children Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo.

Arjun’s upcoming film, the long-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was pushed back once again due to the coronavirus lockdown. Over 340000 people have been infected by the disease across the world, with India reporting over 400 cases, including eight deaths till Monday morning.

