Priyanka Chopra joins janta curfew ‘in spirit’ from USA, honours first responders amid Covid-19 lockdown. Watch video

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:31 IST

Even though actor Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be in India to observe the 14-hour Janta Curfew suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sunday, she participated all the way from Los Angeles. Priyanka posted a video of herself, clapping in support of the medical workers and essential service providers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She wrote, “People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit.”

On Sunday, Indians participated in a voluntary lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Several states and union territories are also in a state of quarantine, in an effort to contain the highly contagious virus’ spread. Over 340000 people worldwide have been infected, including close to 400 in India.

Other Bollywood celebrities who participated in the janta curfew on Sunday include Varun Dhawan, who applauded the services of essential service providers with his family, and comedian Kapil Sharma, who played the drums in their honour.

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a live video from their balcony, applauding along with others. Karan Johar shared a video of himself banging metal plates on the terrace of his home, joined by his twin children Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo.

Priyanka is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas. On Saturday, the couple marked 10 days of self-quarantine with video and pictures on Instagram. In his video, Nick said, “Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.” Priyanka later added, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love.”

