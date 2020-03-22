Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cuddle up at Los Angeles home on day 11 of coronavirus quarantine. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:27 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American husband singer Nick Jonas are leading by example and practising self isolation in times of coronavirus. On Saturday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture to prove the point.

Sharing it she simply posted two black hearts. The picture shows her sleeping on Nick’s lap with her pet dog lying close by. She is covered with a thick blanket as Nick has a protective arm around her. He looks at her as she is in deep slumber.

The celebrity couple is self quarantining in all true earnest. On Saturday, they completed 10 days of self quarantining themselves. Nick also shared a video, featuring both of them, to wish people to stay calm and to stay positive in difficult times. In it, he said: “Love you all. @priyankachopra.” In the video, Nick says that it was unsure times for all. He said: “Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.” Priyanka later added, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love.”

The couple has been regularly posting on Instagram, asking people to self isolate and follow at the World Health Organisation guidelines. Priyanka has also been giving a look at her life in isolation. In fact, one of the days, the 8th day, she had shared a video, calling the period of inactivity as “insane”.

“I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way,” Priyanka said in the video.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

She also left the mandatory message for fans to observe precautionary measures. “We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing,” she said.

Both Priyanka and Nick were in India for Holi and also participated in a party thrown by Isha Ambani. However, since their return to the US, they have been in self quarantine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more