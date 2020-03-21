e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video on day 10 of self-quarantine: ‘Hope everyone is safe out there’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video on day 10 of self-quarantine: ‘Hope everyone is safe out there’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, in a new video, asked fans to take care of each other during coronavirus and to motivate all to fight the virus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new video to boost the morale of fans during coronavirus pandemic.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new video to boost the morale of fans during coronavirus pandemic.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Johas took to Instagram to reassure fans in difficult times of coronavirus spread. They wished all to stay safe and take care of each other.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote: “Love you all. @priyankachopra.” In the video, Nick says that it was unsure times for all. He said: Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.” Priyanka then said: “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Love you all. ❤️ @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Both Priyanka and Nick are doing their bit as celebrities, creating awareness and asking fans to practice social distancing in times of coronavirus, while insisting that it is the best way to stop the spread of this pandemic.

Like many other celebrities across the world, Priyanka has also self quarantined herself and is in self isolation with Nick Jonas. However, she is doing her bit online to create awareness.

On Wednesday, she urged her followers to rely on authentic sources of information about coronavirus and arranged an Instagram live with top personnel of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the pandemic. The 37-year-old actor documented her videos on Instagram stories where she expressed the importance of only relying on authentic information about the highly contagious disease. The Sky is Pink actor started the video by saying a ‘hello’ and went on to say how life seems to be ‘upside down.’

Also read: Robert Downey Jr willing to return as Iron Man for less money after Dolittle flop: report

Priyanka joins a long list of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana among many others who are warning fans against coronavirus outbreak and requesting them to take all the necessary measures.

(With ANI inputs)

