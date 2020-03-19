Priyanka Chopra on marrying Nick Jonas: ‘I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad’

hollywood

In an appearance on designer Diane Von Frustenberg’s podcast, actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about her professional journey, balancing work and married life, and ‘tasting motherhood’ in the next few years. Priyanka said that before marrying Nick Jonas, she felt that she tended to ‘erase’ herself in relationships.

Opening up about her insecurities, Priyanka said she used to wonder if her voice was too sharp or if her laugh was too loud.

Asked about her journey, Priyanka said, “I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year.”

About balancing work and married life, Priyanka said, “We make sure that we find time for each other because both of us have crazy careers right now. So we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are. I go to his shows. He comes to my set. And it’s so refreshing and incredible to see a guy who’s confident enough in himself where he has the ability to say, ‘I’ll be the wind beneath your wings.’”

She added, “If you’re close to your father, they say you end up marrying someone who is like your father and Nick is someone who is the life of the party just like my father. He will always have friends around him. He makes people laugh, is super thoughtful, conscientious and kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad. He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. That’s very rare.”

Priyanka said that losing her dad left a huge void in her life. Three months before he passed, Priyanka said, her mother told her to spend more time with him, as if she knew.

Speaking about the future, Priyanka said, “I want to be able to have the part of the world or an audience of the world that may not know my work get introduced to me as an artist. And I’m hoping that will happen in the next few years. And I also want to taste motherhood. I want to be able to do both.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She has a wedding-based film with Mindy Kaling, Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming Netflix superhero film, a Maa Anand Sheela biopic, and an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

