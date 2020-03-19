e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra on marrying Nick Jonas: ‘I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad’

Priyanka Chopra on marrying Nick Jonas: ‘I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad’

Priyanka Chopra has said that marrying Nick Jonas feels like marrying a version of her father.

hollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.(PTI)
         

In an appearance on designer Diane Von Frustenberg’s podcast, actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about her professional journey, balancing work and married life, and ‘tasting motherhood’ in the next few years. Priyanka said that before marrying Nick Jonas, she felt that she tended to ‘erase’ herself in relationships.

Opening up about her insecurities, Priyanka said she used to wonder if her voice was too sharp or if her laugh was too loud.

Asked about her journey, Priyanka said, “I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year.”

 

About balancing work and married life, Priyanka said, “We make sure that we find time for each other because both of us have crazy careers right now. So we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are. I go to his shows. He comes to my set. And it’s so refreshing and incredible to see a guy who’s confident enough in himself where he has the ability to say, ‘I’ll be the wind beneath your wings.’”

She added, “If you’re close to your father, they say you end up marrying someone who is like your father and Nick is someone who is the life of the party just like my father. He will always have friends around him. He makes people laugh, is super thoughtful, conscientious and kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad. He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. That’s very rare.”

Priyanka said that losing her dad left a huge void in her life. Three months before he passed, Priyanka said, her mother told her to spend more time with him, as if she knew.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation: ‘Our lives have turned upside down, it feels like out of a movie, but it’s not’

Speaking about the future, Priyanka said, “I want to be able to have the part of the world or an audience of the world that may not know my work get introduced to me as an artist. And I’m hoping that will happen in the next few years. And I also want to taste motherhood. I want to be able to do both.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She has a wedding-based film with Mindy Kaling, Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming Netflix superhero film, a Maa Anand Sheela biopic, and an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News