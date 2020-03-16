e-paper
Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone in spreading coronavirus awareness, shares video with donkeys

Sharing a video with his dog and two donkeys, Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Priyanka Chopra pose with their pet animals.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Priyanka Chopra pose with their pet animals.
         

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the #SafeHandsChallenge, started by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In an Instagram post, Dr Tedros displayed correct hand-washing technique and nominated celebrities such as K-Pop band BTS, Arnold, Priyanka, Deepika, among others.

Arnold took to social media to share tutorial videos of himself with his dog and two donkeys. “Wash your hands,” he captioned the first video. “I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19,” he wrote.

 

The actor shared another post later, which he captioned, “Stay at home.” He added, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. The important thing is that you stay at home...especially for someone who’s 72 years old, after your 65 you’re not allowed out of the house in California anymore. So we stay home and we eat here.”

 

Priyanka has shared several posts about the coronavirus, including one in which she urges people to adopt the ‘namaste’ as a greeting instead of shaking hands. Sharing a picture with her dog, she wrote, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.”

 

 

Deepika also posted an Instagram post about self-isolating over the weekend. She took the opportunity to clean her wardrobe. “Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” the actor captioned the post. There are 110 positive coronavirus cases in India, with the worldwide tally having exceeded 160000.

