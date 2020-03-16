Deepika Padukone practices social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, cleans her wardrobe. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:24 IST

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has decided to use the solo time for some “productive” work. The actor has been cleaning her wardrobe and has shared a glimpse inside it on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of denims and trousers neatly pleated on hangers, she wrote, “Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.”

Earlier this month, Deepika had to cancel her trip to France due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was scheduled to attend the Paris Fashion Week. She was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show.

Recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika will now feature alongside husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83, in which she will be seen as his onscreen wife. The film traces the underdog victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika also has Mahabharata in the pipeline, in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Deepika will also co-produce the film, which will be told from the perspective of Draupadi.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 107 coronavirus cases in India till Sunday. So far, two deaths have been confirmed due to the COVID-19 in the country. Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 130000 people and killing more than 5000. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. Several states in India have also declared in an epidemic and ordered closure of schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31. Governments have also advised people to avoid going out of their houses unless absolutely necessary.

