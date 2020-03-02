e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus scare

Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus scare

Actor Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The actor was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.
The actor was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3. (Yogen Shah)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.

The actress had to cancel her trip due to the recent developments about the growing coronavirus epidemic.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” said an official spokesperson for the actress.

Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Kaia Gerber and other models present creations by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. ( REUTERS )

The actress will next be seen in “83” as Romi Dev. “83” traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, “The Intern”. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, and is slated to release in 2021.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends