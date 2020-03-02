Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2020 to take place from March 11-15, 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:23 IST

Presented by the FDCI, The Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2020, will take place from March 11-15, 2020.

As with every season there will be a few off-site shows, and this time it will be Aneesh Arora’s Pero and Ruchika Sachdeva’s Bodice. Arora will present her line on March 12 at the Barakhamba Road, and Sachdeva’s will take place on March 14 in Vasant Kunj.

This season Péro unites the modern with traditional and adds global silhouettes through the medium of natural fabrics. Bodice will explore the indigenous fabrics and time-honoured weaving traditions of India, with a contemporary approach.

“I respect Aneeth’s creativity and in my opinion, she is a true artist. We are eagerly waiting to see how she has painted the entire canvas of the venue. On the other hand, Ruchika’s design ideology caters to a minimalistic approach and we look forward to her show at her green location. We hope that these two offsite shows will add an undeniable charm as we celebrate the ordinary,” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

EbixCash, is associated with the event for the second time and will present the Namrata Joshipura show at LMIFW AW’20 on March 13. Namarta known for her New York-esque elegant aesthetic has in her collection, fused contemporary silhouettes with modern interpretations of artisanal embellishments.

“We are delighted that EbixCash has again come on board for this season as well proving to be a fruitful relationship and will present Namrata’s show. The designer gives a spin to evening dressing with her high-voltage ensembles and she always puts up a memorable show that is a mix of style and substance,”said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

The Lotus India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2020 will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter