Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2020: 9 things you might have just missed

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:03 IST

Models, designers, journalists and attendees gather around for five days during every fashion week, oscillating between attending the glamorous ramp walks, filing stories, meeting old friends, waiting for the next show to begin and clicking photos at all the Insta-worthy spots. From October 9-12, the Fashion Design Council of India presented the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

During these days, you get to see some of the most colourful (literally) characters all at one location. Whether you attended the event fashion week this time or not, here are some things you may have noticed, or missed out on.

1. Nitin Bal Chauhan’s show, titled Dementia, which took place on October 10, World Mental Health Day. Hand sculpted wire headgears depicted the anxiety and alienation from society that those suffering from this disorder experience. Its always comforting to see leading designer’s highlight these issues.

2. Drama on the ramp, again at the Dementia show. Every now and then, a model would show signs of forgetfulness, a sign of dementia, and an individual from the audience, dressed as an old man would help show her the way.

3. Kapil Dev walking past us before Suneet Varma’s show, or was it Ranveer Singh? And then spotting Mohammed Azharuddin after one of the shows.

4. The swag and energy with which models Lakshmi Rana and Soni Kaur opened Falguni Peacock’s show on Day 2 of fashion week.

5. Some of the most quirky and stylishly dresses individuals.

6. The guy in a black t-shirt and goggles (inside a dark hall, if we may add) who spoke on the phone towards the end of Suneet Varma’s show, walking past the photographers and videographers pit. If someone could please hand him a rule book on the basics of attending the fashion week.

7. Beena Malji, the plus-size model having the time of her life at the end of the ramp walk, dancing away to the music while walking towards the wings.

8. FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi checking the seating, coordinating and doing a dozen other things inside the show venues to ensure everything is in order. Basically finishing his cardio for the day in the whole process.

9. Suman Mishra, a burn survivor who walked on the ramp like a boss.

The author tweets at @shadowwarior and can be reached at kabir.bhandari@htdigital.in

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:59 IST